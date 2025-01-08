California governor declares state of emergency as wildfire forces mass evacuations -VIDEO

A brush fire burns near homes in upscale Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. Photo: David Swanson, AFP

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as a fast-moving wildfire prompted the evacuation of around 30,000 people in Southern California.

A massive fire has engulfed a prestigious area in Los Angeles, where American celebrities of the first magnitude live. #fireaccident #LosAngeles



More than 27,000 people are being evacuated from the disaster area. pic.twitter.com/FZfEh6M2Ak — News.Az (@news_az) January 8, 2025

The wildfire was first reported in mid-morning in the Pacific Palisades, an affluent residential neighborhood in Los Angeles. The blaze had exploded to over 1,260 acres (around 5.1 sq km) as of Tuesday afternoon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. While on the ground in Pacific Palisades, Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the fire."This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk -- and we're not out of the woods," said Newsom, adding: "We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes."Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley told local news outlets that multiple homes have been damaged by the flame and over 10,000 homes were threatened by the fire.

