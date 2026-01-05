South Korea’s Lee sees full restoration of China ties in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday he hopes 2026 will mark the full restoration of relations between South Korea and China, following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first state visit to Beijing since taking office.

Calling the summit a “new phase” in bilateral relations, Lee said efforts to deepen the strategic cooperation and partnership between Seoul and Beijing should become “irreversible.” It was Lee’s second meeting with Xi in two months, signaling growing momentum to reset ties strained in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts say China is eager to strengthen economic and tourism cooperation with South Korea as relations with Japan have sharply deteriorated. Xi urged both sides to make “correct strategic choices” and stressed their shared responsibility for regional peace and stability.

The visit came hours after North Korea launched ballistic missiles, underscoring persistent regional security tensions.

South Korea and China signed 15 cooperation agreements during the summit. Chinese and South Korean firms concluded nine commercial deals, involving companies such as Alibaba International, Lenovo, and Shinsegae, according to South Korea’s Trade Ministry.

Lee arrived in Beijing with more than 200 business leaders, including top executives from Samsung Electronics, SK Group, and Hyundai Motor, highlighting the economic focus of the four-day visit.

Lee said the two countries should expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, supply chains, digital industries, and consumer sectors such as beauty, food, and cultural content, including films, music, and games.

However, South Korean officials cautioned that China is unlikely to lift its unofficial restrictions on Korean cultural content in the near term.

Talks are also expected to cover supply-chain investment, the digital economy, and cultural exchanges, according to Chinese state media.

