Cambodia closes 377 schools amid border conflict with Thailand

The Cambodian government announced on Monday that 377 schools in border provinces have been closed due to the ongoing conflict with Thailand.

According to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, the closures have affected 78,585 students and 3,197 teachers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The provinces most impacted include Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Banteay Meanchey.

Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra reported that four civilians have been killed and nine others injured in the conflict. Tens of thousands of residents near the border have fled their homes to seek safety. “Three civilians were killed in Oddar Meanchey province and one in Preah Vihear province,” he told Xinhua by telephone.

