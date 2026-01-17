Cambodia detains 75 suspects in recent online scam raids

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia has arrested 75 suspects involved in online scams as part of a recent crackdown, according to a press release from the Ad-Hoc Committee to Combat Online Scams on Saturday.

They were apprehended on Friday during raids on a hotel and a guesthouse in the capital Phnom Penh for allegedly conducting online scams and staying in the kingdom illegally, it said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cambodian authorities will take the strictest legal action against all the masterminds involved in the cyber scams, without any exception, the press release said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in a special message on Tuesday that the fight against cyber scams is one of the government's key tasks at present to ensure the peaceful living of the people.

He added that, given the danger to society posed by cybercrime, the government has taken a number of measures against this crime and achieved many positive results.

Hun Manet called on authorities at all levels and people from all walks of life to join together to eradicate online scams in order to restore Cambodia's image on the international stage.

News.Az