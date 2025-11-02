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Suspects
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Italian police arrested seven individuals on Tuesday on suspicion of forming an anarchist terrorist cell, according to ANSA news agency.16 Jun 2026-16:24
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Iran's judiciary has initiated legal proceedings against 3,121 individuals accused of "collaborating with the enemy," judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Monday.08 Jun 2026-12:58
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Four individuals have been named as suspects after a preliminary investigation into damage to telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland in late 2025.05 Jun 2026-20:12
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The deadly shooting of three individuals at a San Diego mosque is being investigated as a hate crime.20 May 2026-00:10
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The German government believes that Russia could be responsible for phishing attacks targeting high-profile politicians, diplomats, military officers and journalists, government sources told Reuters on Saturday.25 Apr 2026-20:58
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Nigeria has started the prosecution of over 500 individuals accused of involvement in militant attacks, marking one of the country's largest terrorism trials.08 Apr 2026-19:22
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