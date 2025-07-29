Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire holds steady after shaky beginning

+ ↺ − 16 px

An uneasy ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia seemed to hold on Tuesday, as military commanders gathered, despite Bangkok's claims that the truce had been violated by sporadic clashes.

Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, both sides agreed an unconditional ceasefire would start at midnight to end deadly fighting over a smattering of ancient temples in disputed zones along their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Thai military said Tuesday that Cambodian troops "had launched armed attacks into several areas" in "a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust", but said clashes later stopped.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata insisted there had been "no armed clashes against each other in any regions".

Both sides said morning meetings between rival military commanders along the border -- scheduled as part of the pact -- had gone ahead.

In the Thai village of Ta Miang, seven kilometres from the frontier, Wanta Putmo said constant blasts for the last five days had stopped her from sleeping in the cramped bunker she had shared with nine others.

"I feel a little relieved, but not completely," the 68-year-old farmer told AFP, after surviving mostly on canned fish and instant noodles donated by a local monk.

"Maybe if I don't hear gunfire and shellings tomorrow, I might finally feel at ease and go back home," she added.

