SOCAR, BOTAS, TotalEnergies sign 15-year gas supply deal

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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Türkiye's BOTAS, France's TotalEnergies, and the UAE's ADNOC have signed a new 15-year agreement for natural gas supplies from the Absheron field in the Caspian Sea.

"On the sidelines of the Baku Energy Forum, with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a new 15-year natural gas supply agreement was signed between our national company BOTAS, SOCAR, TotalEnergies and ADNOC," Turkish Ministry of Energy said on LinkedIn, News.Az reports.

Under the agreement, following new production investments at the Absheron field, a total of 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be supplied to Türkiye starting from 2029.

News.Az