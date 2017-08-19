Campaign launched in Tbilisi to change name of Moscow Avenue

+ ↺ − 16 px

“New Georgia” public-political union initiated a proposal to change the name of Moscow Avenue in Tbilisi city.

The organization proposes to call the avenue “Georgia”, APA’s local bureau reports.



A petition has been posted on internet in this regard and signed by 500 persons. Activists of the “New Georgia” union launched a signature campaign among the residents of the region where the Moscow Avenue is located.



According to representative of the organization Giorgi Vashadze there should not be a Moscow avenue in Georgia.



The newly established "New Georgia" union is represented by 15 political parties, NGOs and public activists.

