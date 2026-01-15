Canada confirms its citizen’s death in Iran, urges stop to violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand confirmed on Thursday that a Canadian citizen had died during protests in Iran, placing the blame on Tehran for the killing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Posting on X, Anand said, “Peaceful protests by the Iranian people, - asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime’s repression and ongoing human rights violations - have led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life.”

She called for ending the violence, expressing Canada’s condemnation of the “Iranian regime’s violence.”

News.Az