Iran reveals amount of damage protests have caused

Protests across the Iranian capital have caused $20 million worth of damage to infrastructure, according to the mayor of Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Mayor Alireza Zakani, who described the anti-government protesters as “rioters,” said they set fire to 89 buses, 57 of which sustained major damage, leaving some out of service.

“Two municipality buildings and eight newly purchased firefighting vehicles were also destroyed during the unrest that erupted on January 8,” he added.

