Canada considers delivering four Leopard tanks to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian government could announce the donation of tanks as early as Thursday, the sources told CBC News.

"One source said Canada is likely to send Ukraine the A4 variant of the tank — the oldest in the Canadian military's inventory. Canada bought the A4s from the Netherlands during the Afghan war," the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, January 25, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will provide more support to Ukraine but declined to join allies in announcing a donation of German-made tanks to fend off Russian forces.

"I won't be making an announcement today but I can tell you we're looking very, very closely at what more we can do to support Ukraine," he said when asked about the possibility of Canada joining a "tank coalition."

On January 25, U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced the delivery of 31 U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks and other equipment to Ukraine.

News.Az