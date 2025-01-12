Canada could cut off energy supplies to US if tariffs are imposed
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks to reporters in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Joly is in Paris to attend the Francophonie Summit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canadian authorities are considering cutting off electricity and energy supplies to the United States if US President-elect Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods.This was stated by the head of the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on the air of the TV channel CTV, News.Az reports.
"I can say that all response options are on the table," the head of the department said, speaking about the possibility of such retaliatory measures from Ottawa.
According to Joly, the issue of stopping Canadian energy supplies to the US will be discussed next week not only with the heads of Canada's regions, but also with representatives of the US Republican Party during her trip to Washington. Canada exports about 60% of its oil to the US, as well as 85% of its electricity.