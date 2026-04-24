Azerbaijan condemns burning of Turkish flag during Yerevan torch march

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the burning of the Turkish flag during the so-called “torch march” held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on 23 April, describing it as “a manifestation of deeply rooted ethnic hatred”.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the Armenian government should have prevented such a campaign in time and taken the necessary security measures, News.Az reports.

“It is completely unacceptable to turn a blind eye to such unacceptable acts under the pretext of democratic norms, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression,” it said.

The ministry also described the burning of the Turkish flag as “a clear manifestation of the still-strong revanchist and fascist mindset based on ethnic hatred in Armenia”, adding that such acts must be condemned internationally.

“We call on the Armenian government to hold those responsible for these actions accountable,” the ministry said.

News.Az