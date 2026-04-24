Pope Leo visits prison, slams global leaders and Trump on Africa tour - VIDEO

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Pope Leo has wrapped up a high-profile tour of Africa with a striking visit to a prison in Equatorial Guinea, where inmates greeted him with chants of “Freedom” as he left the facility in the coastal city of Bata.

The moment, captured in heavy rain, quickly became one of the defining images of the trip. The prison he visited has long faced criticism from human rights groups, reflecting broader concerns about conditions in a country led for decades by Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The visit marked the final stop of an ambitious journey across four countries and 11 cities, underscoring Africa’s growing importance to the Catholic Church. From Algiers to Cameroon and Angola, Pope Leo repeatedly emphasized peace, unity and dialogue, positioning himself as a “pilgrim of peace” in a world he described as increasingly divided.

🇬🇶 #Pope Leo XIV has wrapped up his trip to #Africa with a visit to #EquatorialGuinea, during which he drew attention to the country's human rights record.



Visiting a notorious prison in #Bata on Wednesday, the Pope delivered a rare public critique of inmate conditions.



Watch… pic.twitter.com/Sicl2otBkA — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) April 23, 2026

But the trip drew global attention not only for its symbolism, but also for the Pope’s unusually direct language on global affairs. During one address, he warned that the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants” and criticized those who exploit religion and power for political or military gain.

Although he did not name anyone, many observers interpreted the remarks as a veiled reference to Donald Trump, with whom tensions quickly escalated. Trump publicly pushed back, saying he had the right to disagree with the Pope and later adding that he was “not a big fan” of his comments.

Pope Leo, however, downplayed the clash, insisting his role is not political and that he had no intention of engaging in a direct debate. He also noted that the speech in question had been written before the latest remarks from Trump, distancing himself from suggestions that it was aimed at the US leader.

The exchange nevertheless highlights a broader dynamic between religious authority and political leadership, particularly at a time when global conflicts and ideological divisions are intensifying. As the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo’s words resonate with millions, especially in regions like Africa where the faith continues to expand rapidly.

His decision to begin the tour in Algeria, a Muslim-majority country, also signaled a focus on interfaith dialogue. Throughout the trip, he called for greater understanding between religions, stressing that humanity must see itself as one family despite deepening global tensions.

The emotional prison visit in Equatorial Guinea ultimately brought together the key themes of the tour—justice, dignity and solidarity with the marginalized. While his comments have sparked political debate, the scenes of inmates calling out for freedom offered a stark reminder of the human realities behind his message.

As he returns to Rome, Pope Leo leaves behind a tour that was not only symbolic, but also politically charged, reinforcing his position as a global voice willing to confront uncomfortable truths.

News.Az