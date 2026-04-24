Ohio man faces life in prison for allegedly swaddling infant daughter to death

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An Ohio man was indicted on several charges related to abuse that led to the death of his infant daughter, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Marcellaus Malone, 30, faces life in prison on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and seven counts of endangering children after Milford police responded to his home in December 2025 to find an unresponsive 4-month-old girl, News.Az reports, citing KCRG.

The infant was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived. The ensuing investigation revealed that the night before, the child was being fussy. Malone took the infant from her mother and placed her in a bassinet in an adjacent room. That was the last place she was seen alive.Investigators discovered a pattern of abuse by Malone going back at least two months, including telling the child she was “going to be a dead baby” and threatening to throw her off the bed if she “pissed him off.”

Clermont County prosecutors said Malone would swaddle the infant as punishment for crying until she could not breathe and would pass out. The investigation found that he had punched the baby in the face at least once for crying.

An autopsy revealed “reported history of occlusion of the nose and mouth by swaddling of the body and head,” which contributed to her death.“Children are our most precious gifts. It is unthinkable that this innocent child could have been treated in such a callous and evil manner,” Mark Tekulve, Clermont County prosecuting attorney, said.

Malone pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and his bond was set at $3 million.

Records show he is due back in court on May 6.

News.Az