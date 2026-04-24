Iran, Pakistan discuss regional situation, peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone call on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The ministers emphasized the need for sustained dialogue and engagement to address outstanding issues and advance regional peace and stability as soon as possible, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides exchanged views on the current regional situation, including the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of U.S.-Iran engagement.

Araghchi praised Pakistan’s consistent and constructive role in supporting diplomatic initiatives, the statement said.

Both leaders agreed to stay in close contact regarding ongoing developments.

News.Az