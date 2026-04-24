Tom Hooper to direct Millie Bobby Brown’s WWII epic ‘Nineteen Steps’ for Netflix

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Millie Bobby Brown is one of Netflix’s busiest actresses and producers, and she has a brand new project on the horizon, the adaptation of her best-selling WW2 novel, Nineteen Steps.

Brown is confirmed to be producing, but rumor has it she is set to star, meanwhile Academy-Award winning director Tom Hopper will be directing. Details are limited but here’s everything we know about Nineteen Steps on Netflix, News.Az reports, citing Whats-on-Netflix.

Nineteen Steps is an upcoming Netflix Original period drama film to be directed by Academy-Award-winning director Tom Hooper, with Anthony McCarten adapting the screenplay, which is an adaptation of Millie Bobby Brown’s WW2 novel and New York Times best selling novel of the same name.

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi are producers on the film representing PCMA, and are joined by Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Nick Reynolds is the executive producer on the film representing the latter.

The synopsis has been sourced from Production Weekly:

“It’s 1942, and London remains under constant threat of enemy attack as the second world war rages on. In the Bethnal Green neighborhood, Nellie Morris counts every day lucky that she emerges from the underground shelters unharmed, her loving family still surrounding her. Three years into the war, she’s grateful to hold onto remnants of normalcy—her job as assisting the mayor and nights spent at the local pub with her best friend. But after a chance encounter with Ray, an American airman stationed nearby, Nellie becomes enchanted with the idea of a broader world. Just when Nellie begins to embrace an exciting new life with Ray, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid one evening, and the consequences are catastrophic. As the truth about that night is revealed, Nellie’s world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph.”

News.Az