Canada extends G7 summit invitation to Saudi Crown: sources

Canada has extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit in Alberta.

It is not yet known if bin Salman has accepted the invitation. He did not attend last year’s G7 summit in Italy despite being invited there as well, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Canada’s invitation marks the third time in recent days that Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government has reached out to leaders of countries whose relationships with Canada have been strained.

Leaders from the world’s largest economies are set to gather in Kananaskis for three days of talks that begin Sunday. It is common practice for host countries to invite other world leaders to the annual summit to discuss pressing global issues.

Saudi Arabia is seen as a key player in Middle East diplomacy. It has been supportive of efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel continues to conduct a military offensive against Hamas that has created a humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

The kingdom has also hosted talks involving the United States on finding an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a conflict that is expected to be among the major topics at the summit.

Yet Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has been criticized by Canada and independent advocacy groups, despite bin Salman’s stated efforts to improve women’s rights.

