Canada, France set to open first consulates in Greenland

Canada and France are set to open new diplomatic missions in Greenland, marking a significant expansion of foreign engagement in the Arctic territory amid heightened geopolitical attention.

Canada will open its first-ever diplomatic outpost in Greenland following comments by Donald Trump threatening to take control of the territory, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A delegation of senior Canadian officials, including Governor General Mary Simon and Foreign Minister Anita Anand, is traveling to Nuuk on Friday to formally inaugurate the consulate. The visit is being accompanied by a Canadian Coast Guard vessel.

Ahead of the trip, Simon said in a speech that Canada “stands firmly in support of the people of Greenland who will determine their own future,” underscoring Ottawa’s position on the territory’s right to self-determination.

The Canadian visit coincides with a similar trip by French officials, who are also expected to open a French consulate in Greenland on the same day.

The establishment of the Canadian and French missions represents a historic step in foreign diplomatic presence in Greenland. Until this week, only Iceland and the United States maintained formal consulates in Nuuk.

The move is also seen as a signal of continued support from NATO allies for Greenland, following repeated statements by Trump that the United States needs to “own” the territory for national security reasons. The U.S. president has since moderated his remarks, saying he is exploring a potential deal after discussions with Denmark, European allies and Canada.

Greenland has been on Canada’s strategic radar for several years. Plans to open a consulate were first announced in early 2024 as part of Ottawa’s review of its Arctic foreign policy. While the opening was originally scheduled for late 2025, it was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

