Pezeshkian: Iran will not surrender to bullies

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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country “will not surrender to bullies”, urging the international community to condemn US-Israeli strikes and compel those responsible to respect international law.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Pezeshkian referred to his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, during which he stressed that Iran had not initiated “this savage war," News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

He added that defending against aggression is a natural right, which Iran has mastered well.

Referring to the role of US military bases in the region, Pezeshkian stated that their use against Iran — aimed at disrupting Tehran’s relations with its neighbours — must be halted.

He noted that peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved while ignoring what he described as “Zionist-American aggression” against Iran.

The Iranian president reiterated that his country would not bow to coercion and again called on the international community to condemn the attack and compel the “aggressors” to abide by international law.

In another part of his remarks, Pezeshkian described the initiation of the war, based on false information and driven by expansionist motives, as a “medieval act in the 21st century”.

He emphasised that talk of halting aggression would be meaningless unless assurances were given that no further attacks would target Iranian soil, reaffirming Iran’s firm stance against any violation of its territory.

News.Az