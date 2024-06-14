Yandex metrika counter

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities

Canadian authorities announced additional sanctions against Russia, the Canadian Foreign Ministry says, News.az reports.

According to the information, in particular, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and the St. Petersburg TV channel are included in the sanctions list.

Pobeda Airlines is also among the companies subject to restrictions.

The sanctions list also included the famous hockey goalkeeper Vladislav Tretyak and the head of the Safe Internet League Ekaterina Mizulina.

