Georgian PM rejects opposition calls for sweeping electoral reform

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has firmly rejected opposition proposals for wide-ranging electoral reform, saying the country’s next parliamentary elections will be held under existing legislation.

“The elections of 2028 will be held in accordance with the current legislation, I promise everyone this,” Kobakhidze said in response to journalists’ questions. “The current legislation fully complies with international standards, and accordingly we will hold the elections on 28 October 2028 in line with the current legal framework,” News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

His remarks came just hours after an alliance of Georgia’s largest opposition parties presented a set of six demands, which they say are necessary to ensure free and fair elections.

The opposition demands include the creation of a fully parity-based election commission, with electoral bodies formed on an equal basis by all parties that pass the electoral threshold. The opposition, which does not recognise the legitimacy of the 2024 elections, says it would accept their results only “conditionally”.

They also call for restoring voting rights for citizens living abroad and simplifying procedures for diaspora participation in elections.

Further demands include strengthening voter verification through facial recognition systems and involving international auditors to oversee the entire electoral process.

Opposition parties are also demanding the publication of voter lists and permission to release data on citizens’ participation in elections.

Another proposal calls for the creation of special judicial panels for electoral disputes, formed through broad political consensus.

Finally, the opposition is urging the repeal of all legislative amendments adopted by Georgian Dream after the 26 October 2024 parliamentary elections.

The government has not formally responded in detail to the opposition package, beyond Kobakhidze’s remarks reaffirming that elections will proceed under the current legal framework.

News.Az