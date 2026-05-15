US drops visa bond fees for some 2026 World Cup fans

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The Trump administration has decided to suspend visa bond payments of up to $15,000 for some football fans travelling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, easing concerns over high travel costs and strict entry requirements.

The exemption applies to supporters from several qualifying countries who have purchased official FIFA tickets. The visa bond policy had originally targeted travellers from around 50 countries considered to have high visa overstay rates or security concerns, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Citizens of Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia who hold legitimate FIFA tickets will now be exempt from the payment requirement. World Cup players, coaches and certain staff members had already been excluded from the rule.

The decision also allows eligible fans to use FIFA’s expedited visa appointment system introduced last year to simplify travel procedures ahead of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico starting on June 11.

The move comes amid criticism of US immigration policies and concerns that visa barriers, travel restrictions and political tensions could negatively affect attendance at the tournament. FIFA welcomed the decision and said it reflects ongoing cooperation with US authorities to help deliver a successful global event.

News.Az