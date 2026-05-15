Greece urges EU intervention over 'unlawful' Turkish fishing in Aegean

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Greece has formally requested the European Union to intervene and halt what it describes as "unlawful fishing" and direct violations of international maritime law by Turkish vessels in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The diplomatic flare-up occurred during a high-stakes meeting in Athens between Greek Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias and the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis. Kikilias accused Turkish fishermen of highly provocative behavior, stating that Türkiye's actions actively disregard the internationally recognized Law of the Sea and directly challenge Greek sovereign rights. Empher-sizing the geopolitical stakes, Kikilias reminded Brussels that Greece’s sea borders are fundamentally Europe’s outer borders.

The maritime friction is the latest chapter in a decades-long territorial dispute between the two NATO allies, who remain deeply at odds over the boundaries of their respective continental shelves and maritime jurisdictions in the Aegean Sea. The situation grew increasingly tense last year after Athens fiercely protested a Turkish maritime spatial plan that unilaterally designated new fishing and commercial zones inside contested waters.

While the European Commission has previously asserted that coastal states bear the primary responsibility for physical maritime enforcement, the EU continues to assist Athens via satellite tracking and coordinated patrols managed by the European Fisheries Control Agency. Turkish authorities have not yet issued a formal response to the latest allegations, even as both nations continue periodic, low-level diplomatic talks to see if a formal demarcation of the Aegean Sea is achievable.

News.Az