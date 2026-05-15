US prepares charges against Raul Castro amid growing tensions with Cuba

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The United States is reportedly preparing to indict former Cuban President Raul Castro in connection with the 1996 downing of planes operated by the humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

According to US media reports, the possible charges against the 94-year-old former leader would need approval from a grand jury. The investigation is being led by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The move comes as tensions between Washington and Havana continue to rise under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has increased pressure on Cuba through sanctions and fuel restrictions. The measures have contributed to severe shortages and blackouts across the island.

Reports also emerged after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana for talks with Cuban officials. During the meetings, the US reportedly offered humanitarian assistance if Cuba agreed to major political and economic reforms.

Raul Castro, who succeeded his brother Fidel Castro as Cuba’s president, remains one of the country’s most influential political figures despite stepping down from office years ago.

News.Az