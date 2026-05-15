Denmark’s Queen Margrethe undergoes angioplasty in Copenhagen

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Margrethe II has undergone an angioplasty procedure after being admitted to hospital earlier this week with chest pain, the Danish royal palace said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The royal court said the 86-year-old former monarch underwent “a balloon dilation of a coronary artery” at Copenhagen’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, where she had been admitted on Thursday.

According to the palace, the queen is in “good condition” but is expected to remain in hospital for “a few more days.”

Margrethe II, who abdicated in 2024 and celebrated her 86th birthday on April 16, attended the 80th birthday celebrations of Carl XVI Gustaf in Sweden earlier this month.

The former sovereign ruled Denmark for 52 years before handing over the throne to her eldest son, Frederik X, in January 2024.

Widely popular among Danes for gradually modernizing the monarchy, Margrethe has faced several health problems in recent years.

Although she had long insisted she would never abdicate, major back surgery in 2023 ultimately led her to change her decision.

Beyond her royal duties, Margrethe II is also known for her strong interest in the arts.

As a designer, she won a Danish film award for best costume design in 2024 and translated All Men Are Mortal under a pseudonym together with her late husband, Prince Consort Henrik.

She also illustrated several books, including The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien.

News.Az