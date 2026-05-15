Drone alert halts flights at Helsinki Airport amid growing NATO security fears

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Helsinki Airport resumed normal operations after suspending flights for around three hours following a drone warning in southern Finland, officials said on Friday.

Air traffic was halted early in the morning after safety authorities issued a danger alert over a possible drone in the Uusimaa region. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo later confirmed that the threat had ended after defence forces intensified surveillance, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Airport officials warned that the temporary suspension would continue causing delays and cancellations throughout the day.

The incident comes as Europe remains on heightened alert over a growing number of drone flights near NATO airspace. European leaders have recently discussed creating a “drone wall” along borders to improve the detection and interception of unidentified drones.

NATO has also strengthened anti-drone measures on its eastern flank after several recent airspace incidents. Some European officials believe the flights could be attempts to test NATO’s response capabilities, although the Kremlin has denied involvement.

The latest concerns follow political tensions in Latvia, where Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced her resignation after criticism over the country’s response to recent drone incidents near its border.

News.Az