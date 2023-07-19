Canada joins EU's Monitoring Mission in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the Council of the European Union (EU) approved Canada's proposal to contribute to the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia, this was reflected in the decision of PSC dated July 18, News.az reports.

“The contribution from Canada to the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) is accepted and is considered to be significant. Canada is exempted from financial contributions to the budget of EUMA”, the decision reads.

Decision will enter into force on the date of its adoption.

News.Az