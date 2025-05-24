Canada, Norway pledge stronger ties in trade, defense, Arctic security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Støre held a phone call Friday to discuss strengthening cooperation in trade, defense and Arctic security, according to a statement from Canada.

Støre congratulated Carney on his recent election victory, with both leaders expressing a commitment to deepening commercial and strategic partnerships, especially across the transatlantic and Arctic regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the need for a just and lasting peace amid its war with Russia.

“The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement added.

Carney’s engagement with Norway marks one of his first diplomatic exchanges since he assumed office in March.

Norway, a NATO member with significant Arctic territory, has been a key partner in regional security cooperation, especially following Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine in 2022.

News.Az