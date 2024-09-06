Canada provides weapons and pilot training for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada is enhancing its military support for Ukraine with a new aid package that includes fighter pilot training and essential weapons and equipment, News.Az reports citing Defence Blog.

Defense Minister Bill Blair made the announcement at the 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.Among the key initiatives, Ukrainian pilots have arrived in Canada for Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT) as part of the UDCG Air Force Capability Coalition (AFCC). This initiative is backed by a $389 million investment over five years, aiming to train Ukrainian personnel to operate F-16 fighter jets. Canada will also provide critical equipment and support to Ukrainian air bases and fleets.“We are providing Ukraine with the crucial capabilities it needs to fight for its sovereignty and security,” Blair said. “Canada’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering and we will continue to do what it takes to help Ukraine win this war.”In addition to pilot training, Canada will send 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads, following the initial delivery of 2,160 CRV-7 motors earlier this year. These decommissioned rocket motors were previously used on CF-18 fighter jets by the Royal Canadian Air Force. Canada will also donate 970 surplus C6 machine guns and 10,500 surplus 9mm pistols from its inventory.In response to Ukraine’s specific requests, Canada will supply decommissioned chassis from 29 M113 armored personnel carriers and 64 Coyote LAVs. These vehicles, no longer operational in the Canadian Army, will be repurposed or used for spare parts by Ukrainian forces.Minister Blair also announced the arrival of armoured combat support vehicles in Europe, with 10 ambulances set to be delivered to Ukraine in September. An additional 40 troop/cargo variants will arrive by 2025.Since the start of Russia’s invasion, Canada has committed $4.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks, M777 howitzers, anti-tank weapons, and more. Canada has also trained over 42,000 Ukrainian soldiers under Operation UNIFIER, which has been extended until 2026.

News.Az