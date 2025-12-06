Canada removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada explained that these decisions align with similar actions taken by allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement emphasized that while the decisions were not made lightly, the safety and security of Canadians remain the government's top priority.

The move also reflects efforts by the Syrian transitional government to promote stability, build an inclusive future for its citizens, and collaborate with international partners on regional stability and counter-terrorism initiatives.

Despite these changes, Canada continues to impose sanctions on 56 Syrian entities and 225 individuals, including senior officials from the former Bashar al-Assad government, as well as his associates and family members.