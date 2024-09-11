Canada weighs potential surtax on Chinese imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada has announced that it is considering a potential surtax on Chinese critical mineral products, batteries and parts, solar products, and semiconductors. This proposed measure could lead to further retaliation from Beijing.

Canada’s Finance Ministry said in a statement it was launching a 30-day public consultation period on the potential surtax. It ran a similar exercise before the first tariff announcement, News.Az reports citing Reuters. "Canadian workers, the auto sector, and related critical manufacturing supply chains currently face unfair competition from Chinese producers, who benefit from China's intentional, state-directed policy of overcapacity," it said.A Chinese embassy spokesperson described the Canadian announcement as "expanding its unilateralism and protectionism measures", adding that "China strongly opposes such measures and will continue to take resolute measures to defend its legitimate rights."China, which deplored the tariffs unveiled in August, announced on Monday the start of a one-year anti-dumping investigation into imports of rapeseed from Canada.

