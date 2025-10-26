Canadian MP calls for vetting measures for Israeli veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi stated that individuals who have served in the Israeli Defense Forces should be screened before entering Canada to verify that they have not been involved in violations of international law, News.Az reports citing the Jerusalem Post.

He made the remarks during a House Immigration Committee session, where he questioned Aaron McCrorie, Vice-President of Intelligence and Enforcement at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), about the adequacy of current screening measures.

Zuberi clarified that his comments referred specifically to “non-Canadian citizens,” implying Israeli nationals; however, it remains unclear whether his proposal would also apply to dual citizens.

