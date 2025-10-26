Yandex metrika counter

Canadian MP calls for vetting measures for Israeli veterans

Canadian MP calls for vetting measures for Israeli veterans
Canadian MP Sameer Zuberi discussing screening IDF soldiers for war criminals (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Canadian Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi stated that individuals who have served in the Israeli Defense Forces should undergo screening before entering Canada to ensure they have not participated in violations of international law.

He made the remarks during a House Immigration Committee session, where he questioned Aaron McCrorie, Vice-President of Intelligence and Enforcement at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), about the adequacy of current screening measures.

Zuberi clarified that his comments referred specifically to “non-Canadian citizens,” implying Israeli nationals; however, it remains unclear whether his proposal would also apply to dual citizens.


