Canara Robeco AMC shares surge after listing

Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) made a strong stock market debut on October 16, 2025, listing at Rs 280.25 per share on the NSE, a 5.36% premium over its IPO price of Rs 266.

On the BSE, the shares also opened at Rs 280.25, giving the company an initial market capitalization of Rs 5,589 crore, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shortly after listing, the stock gained momentum, rising more than 12% to reach a day’s high of Rs 315, which is over 18% higher than the IPO price. Following this jump, the company’s market capitalization crossed Rs 6,072 crore.

This robust listing reflects strong investor demand and confidence in Canara Robeco AMC’s growth prospects in the Indian asset management sector.

