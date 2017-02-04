Cancer kills nearly 9 mln every year - World Health Organization

+ ↺ − 16 px

"One problem is that many cancer cases are diagnosed too late."

Oncological diseases kill about 8.8 million people around the world every year, the World Health Organization said on its website on Saturday. According to the news release timed for World Cancer Day, observed on February 4, as a rule cancer is identified at late stages, according to TASS.

"New WHO figures released this week indicate that each year 8.8 million people die from cancer, mostly in low-and middle-income countries. One problem is that many cancer cases are diagnosed too late," the release says.

World Health Organization specialists pay special attention to early diagnosis of cancer, because most oncological diseases are curable, if identified at early stages. Under WHO criteria cancer is regarded curable if the patient lives for more than five years after the disease has been identified. High mortality rates are usually observed among third and fourth degree cancer patients.

"By taking the steps to implement WHO’s new guidance, healthcare planners can improve early diagnosis of cancer and ensure prompt treatment, especially for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers. This will result in more people surviving cancer. It will also be less expensive to treat and cure cancer patients," says Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of WHO’s Department for the Management of Noncommunicable Diseases, Disability, Violence and Injury Prevention.

News.Az

News.Az