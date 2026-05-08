Canvas cyberattack disrupts thousands of US schools

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Thousands of schools and universities across the United States were thrown into chaos on Thursday after a major cyberattack forced education technology company Instructure to shut down access to its widely used Canvas platform.

The disruption affected classrooms, assignments, exams, communication systems and online learning tools relied upon daily by millions of students and educators. The attack was reportedly linked to hackers operating under the name ShinyHunters, a group previously connected to several high-profile data breaches targeting major companies and institutions, News.Az reports, citing Wired.

Canvas has become a central part of modern education infrastructure, particularly in universities and public school systems that depend on the platform for coursework, grading, schedules and digital collaboration. By temporarily disabling access after the breach, Instructure triggered a ripple effect that immediately disrupted academic operations nationwide.

The incident highlights how deeply schools have become dependent on centralized digital systems — and how vulnerable those systems can be when targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals. While ransomware attacks against colleges and universities are not new, cybersecurity experts say the scale of disruption caused by the Canvas breach is unlike anything the education sector has faced before.

From missed assignments and inaccessible course materials to interrupted exams and communication blackouts, students and faculty at thousands of institutions suddenly found themselves locked out of critical academic tools. Some schools reportedly advised instructors to delay deadlines and temporarily return to email or offline alternatives while systems were assessed.

The attack also raises broader concerns about cybersecurity preparedness in the education sector, which has increasingly become a prime target for hackers. Universities often hold massive amounts of sensitive personal data while operating large, decentralized networks that can be difficult to secure.

The growing frequency of cyberattacks on schools has fueled warnings that education systems are becoming one of the weakest points in national digital infrastructure. Experts say the Canvas incident could become a turning point, forcing institutions to rethink how much trust they place in a single cloud-based platform for everyday operations.

Instructure has not yet released full details about the breach or whether user data was compromised, but investigations are ongoing as schools across the country work to restore normal operations.

News.Az