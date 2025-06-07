Car plows into crowd in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car drove into a group of people in the city of Passau, Bavaria, in southern Germany. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the act was deliberate, Focus-online portal wrote citing local law enforcement, News.az reports citing TASS.

The vehicle, a Mercedes, was driven by a 48-year-old man. As reported by the newspaper Bild, the driver has been detained. Initial law enforcement findings indicate that among those struck were the driver’s 38-year-old wife and their 5-year-old daughter. Police are investigating whether the man acted intentionally, this possibility has not been rules out.

As emphasized by the police representative, five individuals are currently hospitalized, including the driver’s spouse and daughter. According to Bild, three people sustained serious injuries. An investigation is underway.

News.Az