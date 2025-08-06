Cardano price analysis: Updated ADA targets after $71M upgrade proposal accepted, RTX still eyeing bigger ROIs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is experiencing a series of changes, from Remittix (RTX) setting up for its beta wallet rollout on September 15, 2025, to Cardano's price prediction getting a boost from its $71M upgrade proposal approval.

So, while Remittix continues to attract more investor interest thanks to the appeal of its real-world use cases, the Cardano price prediction is setting new targets. The approval of a record-setting $71 million development fund confirms Cardano ecosystem evolution plans, and Remittix's imminent wallet launch is increasing anticipation.

What do these events mean for these token prices?

Cardano Price Prediction Amid Massive Treasury Approval

The Cardano governance system has approved a $71 million treasury proposal to implement core upgrades, including Hydra scaling, Acropolis modular tooling, and Ouroboros Leios upgrades. With these developments, the Cardano network is set for more growth. More so, this is the first time that on-chain funds will directly back foundational development with new smart contract supervision.

Source: TradingView

Cardano’s governance change now demands monthly reports from Input Output Global. This upgrade is monitored by the Intersect organization and executed with technical accountability mechanisms. These upgrades bring stronger decentralized expansion for the Cardano ecosystem. They will also enhance throughput and the ecosystem's long-term ascent.

Why Experts Believe Remittix Will Deliver Bigger ROIs

Cardano price prediction models reflect the project’s efforts to tighten its infrastructure. While this is on, Remittix (RTX) simplifies real-world crypto applications. With the Remittix beta wallet set to launch soon, there's now a mobile-first solution for users to complete seamless and fast crypto-to-fiat payments and deposits across more than 30 currencies and over 40 cryptocurrencies.

CertiK and SolidProof have vetted this project’s smart contracts. It will also receive support from the Ethereum and Solana networks. Remittix has already amassed over $18.1 million in funding pre-launch and is gunning for a $20 million target, offering a 40% bonus to early investors. Here is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to accumulate a low-cap crypto gem at $0.0895 that could deliver bigger ROIs than whatever Cardano price prediction offers.

Experts support this belief thanks to the following reasons:

An imminent beta wallet rollout on September 15, 2026 and ongoing Android testing this August.

Delivering crypto-to-FIAT payments with support from Solana and Ethereum networks.

The PayFi solution is fit for freelancers, merchants and global businesses.

Despite optimism around Cardano price prediction, crypto whales are behind Remittix. Could it be that they have found its promising potential to deliver massive ROIs? Do they also agree that RTX has all it takes to succeed in today’s volatile and keenly contested crypto market? This could be the early-stage investment that changes everything.

