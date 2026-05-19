Kharkiv struck by double wave of Russian drone attacks overnight

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Russian forces launched consecutive waves of drone strikes against Kharkiv overnight, targeting residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure. The early morning attacks sparked multiple fires, damaged more than 10 homes, and triggered urgent search and rescue operations that continue into Tuesday.

The assault began during the night, with the first wave focusing on the city's Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts. In the Novobavarskyi district, an enemy drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility, igniting a large fire that brought emergency services rushing to the scene, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

As first responders worked, Russian forces launched a second strike on the Novobavarskyi district at around 5:00 a.m. This repeated attack set two private homes ablaze and left extensive damage across the neighborhood. Rescuers successfully pulled two people from the debris: a 47-year-old man treated for injuries from shattered glass and a 50-year-old woman suffering from an acute stress reaction. Local officials later confirmed that a 73-year-old woman also required medical assistance for severe shock following the blast.

Emergency teams are currently combing through the wreckage, as regional officials fear at least one person remains trapped beneath the rubble of a destroyed home.

The strikes are part of a broader escalation in aerial attacks targeting Ukrainian cities. Over the weekend, Russian forces executed a massive, combined assault using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hundreds of drones, which heavily impacted residential sectors in the Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions.

News.Az