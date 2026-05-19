Nvidia’s Huang predicts China will open AI chip market over time

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he expects China to eventually open its market to advanced U.S. chips used for training and running AI systems, though he confirmed he did not discuss sales of the high-end H200 model with senior Chinese officials during his recent visit to Beijing, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television aired on Monday, Huang said he traveled to China last week alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip.

The visit came amid intensifying competition between the US and China over artificial intelligence dominance. The H200 chip, designed for advanced AI workloads, had previously been restricted from sale to China by Washington over national security concerns.

Huang noted that while “H200s are licensed to sell to China,” the decision ultimately depends on Beijing’s willingness to allow access. “The Chinese government has to decide how much of their local market do they want to protect,” he said.

“My sense is that over time the market will open,” Huang added, referring to China’s potential future openness to Nvidia’s high-end AI hardware. Nvidia is currently the world’s most valuable company, driven by strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

Although there have been signals of possible easing, there is no evidence that Chinese companies are purchasing H200 chips, as Beijing continues to push for domestic semiconductor development to reduce reliance on U.S. technology.

Former President Trump said in December that he had reached an agreement with Xi to relax restrictions on H200 exports, a move that has raised concerns among some U.S. lawmakers who argue it could have military implications.

Nvidia’s most advanced chips, including the Blackwell series and the upcoming Rubin line, remain prohibited for sale in China.

During the same period, Xi told visiting U.S. business leaders that China would “open wider” to global companies and that American firms would see “even brighter prospects” in the Chinese market, according to state media reports.

Bloomberg Television also asked Huang whether he had discussed chip sales directly with Xi or Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Huang replied that he had not spoken with them directly about the H200, noting that President Trump had engaged in discussions with Chinese leaders.

News.Az