Michael Jackson was sexually abused as a child star, friend claims

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A longtime friend of Michael Jackson has come forward with claims that the late pop icon privately admitted to being sexually abused as a child performer. The explosive allegations offer a new window into the singer's deeply troubled childhood within the entertainment industry.

The claims were detailed by Emmy-winning producer Geoffrey Mark during a recent interview with the New York Post. Mark stated that the conversations took place during private dinners at the Los Angeles home of dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein in the late 1990s and early 2000s, News.Az reports, citing Reality Tea.

According to Mark, Jackson described being "inappropriately touched" by an adult during his early years in show business. However, the producer noted that Jackson never explicitly used the word "abuse" because he had been conditioned to view the encounters as normal, instead referring to them as "playtime."

The conversation reportedly became emotional after Mark shared his own childhood trauma. Jackson was allegedly confused by Mark's distress, struggling to comprehend why the behavior was considered damaging. "It was something he thought was normal and natural," Mark said.

Mark suggested that this unresolved childhood trauma could explain Jackson's later emotional struggles and highly controversial relationships with minors during his adulthood. However, the producer clarified that he does not view the pop star as malicious. "If I thought Michael was evil or a predator, I probably wouldn’t be talking about it," he stated.

Throughout his career, Jackson faced numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior with minors, all of which he vehemently denied before his death in 2009. His estate continues to strongly dispute any claims made against him.

These resurfaced allegations come at a time of renewed global interest in the singer's life, driven by the massive success of the biographical film Michael. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie has become a global box-office powerhouse, grossing over $700 million worldwide to rank among the highest-earning music biopics in cinema history.

News.Az