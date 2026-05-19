Modern Family’s Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould are now roommates

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Modern Family fans are getting a real-life Dunphy sibling reunion. Following her recent breakup with long-term boyfriend Luke Benward, actress Ariel Winter revealed that she has officially moved into a Los Angeles home with her former onscreen brother, Nolan Gould.

The 28-year-old actress shared the news just days after confirming her split from Benward, with whom she had been living in Nashville since 2022. While Winter noted that she and her ex remain "best friends," her new living situation brings her back to her roots—and closer to her former costar, News.Az reports, citing ENews.

"It's funny because I spend more time out here now and I rent a house with Nolan," Winter said in an interview with People. "People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now. It's like we're having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it's just the two of us living together. So I see him every day."

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The duo’s bond has remained incredibly tight since the hit ABC sitcom wrapped up its 11-season run in 2020. Winter has previously described the 27-year-old actor as her "best friend," and teased that their actual day-to-day dynamic is just as entertaining as their fictional television counterparts.

"I'm not gonna lie, when we sit there at night and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it's pretty hilarious,” Winter joked, adding that they have even thought about filming their roommate shenanigans because people would find it so funny.

Winter and Gould join a long tradition of Hollywood stars who have shared a roof. Other famous celebrity roommate pairings over the years include stars like Gavin Casalegno and Matthew Cornett, Storm Reid and Natalia Bryant, and even throwback duos like Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne, and Brad Pitt and Jason Priestley. For Winter, bunking with Gould simply means keeping a beloved piece of her television family around every single day.

News.Az