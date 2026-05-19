Claressa Shields banned by MVP after Alycia Baumgardner fight

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Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has officially banned undisputed women's heavyweight champion Claressa Shields from all future events following a physical altercation with unified junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner over the weekend.

The incident took place in a private VIP area at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles during the MVP MMA 1 event. The two fighters, who have been embroiled in a heated social media feud for the past couple of years, crossed paths cageside. Video footage from the event captured an exchange of words between the rivals before Shields reached across and slapped Baumgardner's hand away, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Following the incident, MVP released a statement on X announcing an immediate ban on Shields until further notice. The promotion emphasized its strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile or aggressive behavior outside the ring or cage, stating that physical attacks reflect poorly on the sport and will not be tolerated.

Both fighters have since addressed the altercation on social media. Shields defended her actions by claiming Baumgardner was verbally aggressive and had threatened her with physical violence prior to the slap. Meanwhile, Baumgardner released a statement calling the assault entirely unprovoked, adding that the situation will continue to be handled legally and professionally.

News.Az