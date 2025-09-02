Cardano price prediction: ADA set for 10% drops in September, whilst xrp2.0 Remittix sees mega growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

As we prepare for the final quarter of 2025, discussions around Cardano price prediction are at the top of the market chatters' lists. ADA’s chart is also one of the most closely watched charts in the crypto market. According to different analysts' Cardano price prediction models, the ADA price could peak at $150 or see a 10% decline.

Some analysts are convinced that ADA may have passed its highs and prefer investing in Remittix (RTX), backed by experts to deliver the next 100x crypto of 2025.

Will Remittix be a better investment option, considering Cardano price prediction and experts’ predictions of 100x mega growth? This article has the answer!

Cardano price prediction: Is $150 next or a 10% drop?

For most analysts, there is an optimistic Cardano price prediction to back, and a climb to $150 is possible. But others beg to differ.

The charts reveal what most Cardano price prediction models reflect: the altcoin has broken through the ceiling of a falling trend channel in the medium term. This means there's a slower falling rate, or there might be a more horizontal development soon.

Considering how Cardano’s roadmap progress and scheduled upgrade are attracting attention, some activities have influenced Cardano price prediction.

Some hours before press time, Whale_alert on X reported that 59 million ADA tokens valued at over 50 million got moved from Bitstamp to an unknown wallet. Such a massive move demonstrates a likely whale or institutional accumulation.

Source: Whale_alert on X.

Cardano price prediction appears bullish for supply dynamics, as immediate sell pressure declines when funds go off-exchange.

However, ADA is an established token with a market cap of $26 billion, which means the chances of massive gains are minimal. Traders seeking a higher boom are moving to smaller-cap altcoins like Remittix, which are backed by real-world use cases.

Will Remittix (RTX) mega growth help Cardano investors see sky-high gains?

Remittix is an Ethereum-powered PayFi sensation that enables cross-border crypto-to-fiat remittances. It allows users to transfer crypto straight to bank accounts in over 30 countries and supports over 40 cryptocurrencies.

This project is developed to solve a global $19 trillion payment bottleneck. It is utility-focused, connecting traditional payment and crypto for users.

Here are some features that make Remittix stand out:

Hitch-free, swift, secure, and zero charges on every transaction

Liquidity and team tokens are vested for three years for long-term trust, and contracts are CertiK-audited to prove security.

Mass-market appeal beyond the crypto crowd with a solution fit for freelancers, remitters, global businesses, and earners.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az