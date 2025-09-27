Cardano price prediction; Pi network news as Remittix is dubbed the best crypto to buy now

Cardano investors are closely watching ADA’s movements as analysts make bold price predictions, while Pi Network holders are reacting to major developments that could affect its value. Amid this, Remittix (RTX) is being hailed as the best crypto to buy now, thanks to its success, confirmed exchange listings, and growth potential.

Cardano Price Prediction

ADA is currently trading around $0.888. According to Ali Martinez, the Cardano bull run may only be in its early stages. Martinez compared ADA’s current price action to historical patterns, suggesting that ADA could reach $5 and even $6.25.

In September, Cardano whales made bold moves, disposing of 530 million ADA worth nearly $480 million. From a technical standpoint, ADA must pass $0.963 neckline to trigger an increase, and a close above $0.99 could send it toward $1.20.

However, ADA is currently facing repeated rejections near $0.92, while buyers are fiercely defending the $0.88 support zone. If this zone holds, ADA could hit $0.94, but if it breaks, prices may dip to $0.86.

Pi Network News: Key Upgrade And Institutional Moves

Pi Network is trading around $0.355. This month, Pi released its v23 Testnet upgrade. The update briefly pushed Pi prices higher, but traders remain cautious. Currently, Pi sits below $0.360. A breakout above this could allow it to reach $0.381. Conversely, failing to stay above $0.351 risks a drop to $0.340.

A key highlight in recent Pi network news was the transfer of 380 million Pi tokens to OKX, representing roughly $140 million. Adding to the bullish side, Valour Funds recently launched Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) for eight cryptocurrencies, including Pi. If adoption grows and the v23 upgrade runs smoothly, Pi could reach $0.50–$0.55. However, delayed adoption could drop the price to $0.28–$0.32.

Remittix: The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Remittix has been declared by many analysts as the best crypto to buy now due to its explosive growth potential and real-world utility. It has already raised over $26.3 million, with more than 668 million tokens sold at just $0.1130 each. The project recently announced its first CEX listings on BitMart and LBank.

To boost investor confidence, Remittix successfully passed a security audit by CertiK, one of the most trusted blockchain security firms. The Remittix Beta Wallet is also live, showcasing the project’s readiness to enter the global stage.

Adding to its appeal, Remittix offers a 15% referral rewards program. Investors earn 15% of every purchase they refer, paid out instantly in USDT and claimable every 24 hours through the Remittix dashboard. Here’s why Remittix is the top crypto under $1:

Huge Market Opportunity: Targets the multi-trillion-dollar remittance sector.

BitMart and LBank will list RTX soon.

Successfully passed CertiK’s blockchain security audit.

The project’s beta wallet is up and running.

15% referral rewards are paid daily in USDT.

Final Thoughts

Cardano price prediction updates suggest ADA could see a price increase. Meanwhile, Pi network news highlights both risks and opportunities as the project undergoes crucial upgrades. However, Remittix is becoming the breakout token of 2025. With over $26.3 million raised, Remittix has all the ingredients to become the next big crypto success story.

