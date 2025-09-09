Cardano price struggles while traders rush toward crypto presales, looking like the next crypto to explode

As the Cardano price struggles, investors are piling into crypto presales that analysts say could be the next crypto to explode in 2025.

The current Cardano price shows modest gains of only 4% compared to the previous close. Price trends also show some volatility, with the price moving between $0.8244 and $0.8646 within the day.

Despite holding steady during September, supported by significant whale accumulation, Cardano still faces issues due to the shift in market sentiment and profit-taking by whales and large holders.

So, the question remains. Is Cardano a good investment option, or should investors look for the next crypto to explode?

Stay with us to learn more about this and about crypto presales that could surge beyond Cardano.

Cardano Price Struggles After The Recent Profit-Taking And Market Rotation

Large Cardano holders have offloaded around 150 million ADA since early September. This caused an immediate selling pressure on the Cardano price, turning the previous support at $0.85 into resistance. Further, the Age Consumed metric has spiked to 9-month highs, suggesting that long-term holders are turning to profit-taking.

This momentum led to a lower RSI index, while MACD also showed negative signs, signaling the fading bullish momentum. Despite the steady price, ADA remains 72% below its 2021 peak, needing sustained ecosystem growth to justify further gains.

Due to the dip in Cardano price, investors are shifting focus to new crypto presales. Projects that combine hype with high rewards and terrific utility are perfect alternatives to Cardano. If you’re unsure where to start, here are the presale tokens tipped as the next big winners on the market. One of these presales is the next crypto to explode.

Cheap Crypto to Buy Beyond Cardano - Overview

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)

Snorter ($SNORT)

Here is more about them.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Tipped as one of the best crypto projects with 100x growth potential, Bitcoin Hyper could reach the current Cardano price levels by 2030. $HYPER price predictions suggest that this coin could trade around $0.7 by the end of 2030. Cardano needed almost 10 years to reach this level, but $HYPER can do it in half that time.

That's why Bitcoin Hyper is one of the best crypto presales of the year. As a BTC Layer 2, the project expands Bitcoin's ecosystem, providing access to DeFi and staking APY. Further, it also introduces low-cost and fast transactions to the ecosystem.

If you want to invest, act fast. The next $HYPER presale stage starts soon, bringing another price increase.

Invest in $HYPER

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

One of the reasons for the Cardano price drop is lower network activity, which undermines ADA's bullish outlook and suggests investors are losing interest. This wouldn't happen if Cardano had a unique branding or virality potential.

Unlike Cardano, Maxi Doge dominates in virality and hype potential. This new crypto presale utilizes a well-known dog-themed branding, claiming to be the next Dogecoin. The project offers 161% staking APY and community activations and rewards for top ROI hunters.

With its unique branding and attractive utility, Maxi Doge could be the next crypto to explode. Act before the upcoming price increase if you want to invest.

Invest in $MAXI

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)

Like Maxi Doge, PEPENODE also utilizes a well-known branding and hype potential. The project is among the best presale tokens tipped as the next big winners because of its utility and price potential. As the first mine-to-earn crypto, PEPENODE allows investors to mine without technical knowledge or expensive equipment.

It also offers other benefits, for example: staking APY, referral bonuses, better nodes for early participants, and more. PEPENODE could be the next 100x crypto project, according to analysts who praise its innovative approach to the market.

To join one of the year's best crypto presales, act before the next PEPENODE presale stage starts.

Invest in $PEPENODE

Snorter ($SNORT)

If you're looking for early-stage coins outperforming major altcoins, Snorter is the best choice. Why? Simply because this project rivals all altcoins that facilitate transactions, including Cardano.

But Snorter does things differently. It focuses on Telegram traders, offering them a chance to discover the best trading opportunities. Snorter offers the lowest transaction fees, fastest execution times, and other top-notch features like copy trading, automatic sniping, and swaps.

Analysts also agree that Snorter is the next crypto to explode, thanks to its powerful features. The project could be the next 10x Solana meme coin with the potential to reach $4.6 by 2030. This is much more than what Cardano’s price managed to raise in eight years.

If you want to invest in Snorter, act fast. The presale is entering the next stage soon, so secure the best price before it's too late.

Invest in $SNORT

Traders Shifting From Cardano to Presales: Get New Crypto Presales Now

Despite holding steady, the Cardano price has entered a stagnation. The recent shifts in market trends and profit-taking by large investors fostered a shift from Cardano to new crypto presales. Projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, PEPENODE, and Snorter can bring higher gains than ADA. As the best new crypto coins attracting 2025 investors, they also have better growth potential and features that put them at the forefront of the crypto market.

If you want to invest in them, secure the best price on presales now.

