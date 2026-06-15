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Armenia’s leadership would be making a mistake if it focuses exclusively on Western assistance, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has said.

Speaking to TASS, Naryshkin argued that such an approach could worsen internal conditions in the country and create additional obstacles to economic development, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“If the Armenian leadership relies exclusively on some kind of assistance and support from the West, then of course it will make a mistake, and in that case the situation inside the country will become more complicated,” he said.

He added that over-reliance on Western backing could have broader economic consequences.

“Of course, additional barriers and difficulties in the country’s economic development will arise,” Naryshkin said. “But I still hope that Armenia’s leadership will act wisely.”

News.Az