Gaza death toll climbs to 73,003 as Israeli attacks continue

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The Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the number of people killed in Israel's war on Gaza has risen to 73,003, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the ministry, seven people were killed and six others were wounded by the Israeli military during the past 24-hour reporting period.

This latest update brings the total death toll since the beginning of the war to at least 73,003, while the number of wounded has reached 173,252.

The ministry also stated that since the “ceasefire” in Gaza came into effect in October last year, Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of 992 Palestinians and injuries to 3,144 others.

News.Az