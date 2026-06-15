EU reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

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European Council President António Costa said that last night’s Russian strikes on Kyiv, which damaged the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and other sites, are “yet another reminder” of Russia’s continued escalation.

Costa pointed out that "the massive bombings and attacks overnight targeting civilians and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO site, are yet another reminder that Russia is continuing its escalation", News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

"These attacks demonstrate Russia's unwillingness to engage seriously in peace negotiations. But time is not on Russia's side. When G7 Leaders meet in Evian today, we will discuss how to increase pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Costa wrote on X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is counting on the G7 to respond to large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine is launching procedures through UNESCO and other international mechanisms, calling for "an immediate and appropriate response" to the Russian strike, which has caused significant damage to buildings at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Russia's strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is equivalent to bombing Notre-Dame.

News.Az