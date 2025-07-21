News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Snorter
Tag:
Snorter
Snorter and MAGACOIN fuel meme presale hype while BlockchainFX quietly builds the most explosive ROI of 2025
04 Oct 2025-13:08
FOMO peaks with $SNORT crypto presale racing toward sellout
29 Sep 2025-17:45
Cardano price struggles while traders rush toward crypto presales, looking like the next crypto to explode
09 Sep 2025-15:35
Dogecoin price prediction turns bearish as investors shift focus to the best altcoins as stronger aternatives
09 Sep 2025-13:40
Top crypto presales to buy now as Solana hits $200
30 Aug 2025-16:41
Top 10 crypto presales of August 2025: Secure 35% extra tokens with this viral pick
28 Aug 2025-13:50
ADA forecast: $0.60–$1.20 by 2025 — But crypto presales like HYPER, Token6900, and Snorter steal the spotlight
20 Aug 2025-14:30
Snorter just exploded: The AI agent Crypto built to fight Crypto scams and find 100x gems
30 Jul 2025-10:39
$4 Trillion crypto boom fuels surge – Is Snorter the next crypto to explode?
21 Jul 2025-22:00
Snorter vs Banana Gun: Which Telegram bot could be the next 100x crypto?
12 Jul 2025-09:00
Latest News
Orban accepted Trump's offer to join the Gaza Peace Council
Iraq takes over Ain al-Asad Airbase following coalition pullout
President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs
Woman killed in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv
Early voting gets underway in Portugal’s presidential election
WATCH:
Fire fueled by clothing and homewares kills several at Pakistan shopping plaza
Lamar Odom hit with second DUI charge after Las Vegas arrest
Syrian forces move into Deir Hafir following YPG/SDF pullout
Shelter-in-place ordered near DU campus, police say
Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31